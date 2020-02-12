

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





All of Ontario's 200,000 public school teachers and education workers across four school systems will strike in unison for one day on Feb. 21, a communique that went out to all elementary teachers on Wednesday says.

The unions have each been holding rolling one-day strikes independent of one another, but will now strike together as talks with the Ford government have so far failed to yield meaningful progress.

"For the first time since 1997, the four affiliates of the Ontario Teachers' Federation will mobilize their members to take simultaneous action," a communique from the Elementary Teachers' Federation said Wednesday.

Together the teachers are responsible for more than two million students in the province.

More to come.

Strikes this week continue across Ontario:

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

A province-wide strike will be held at public elementary schools across Ontario, impacting all of ETFO’s 83,000 members.

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Public elementary school teachers at the Toronto District School Board will be off the job on Wednesday along with early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, ETFO confirmed last week.

Thursday, Feb. 13:

Public elementary school teachers at the Peel District School Board and York Region District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

High school teachers at the Peel District School Board will also be off the job on Thursday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) confirms.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) will be staging a provincewide one-day strike on Thursday.

Friday: