All residents of an East York building, including a family of four, made it out Friday afternoon following an apparent explosion.

Platoon Chief Peter Chow said firefighters were initially called to a residence on Woodbine Avenue south of Lumsden Avenue at around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a small fire in the basement.

When fire crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the blaze.

“At that point, the crews realized that the building was not safe, so we evacuated,” Chow said.

Images from the scene show doors and windows blown out and rubble scattered everywhere.

Chow said all occupants of the building have been accounted for.

Four residents made their way to hospital, police said. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

Toronto paramedics said they assessed one person on the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Chow said they are holding the scene as they wait for engineers to inspect the building.

“We have to wait until the building is actually deemed safe before we go back in,” he said.

Chow noted that they have checked the adjacent house, and there was no structural damage seen.

A hazardous materials truck is also on scene to do air monitoring as there is an odour coming from the building.