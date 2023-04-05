Toronto police have charged six people and recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property following an investigation into a series of carjackings and armed robberies that date back to last summer.

Police announced the arrests at a news conference on Thursday morning, noting that the suspects targeted pharmacies and financial institutions and operated in a way that has “all the earmarks of an organized crime group.”

A total of four people were arrested during the course of the investigation and two suspects, already in custody, had additional charges laid against them.

Police say the stolen cars were all high-value luxury vehicles like Land Rovers and Porsches. Usually, stolen luxury cars are shipped overseas in industrial containers to re-sell. But Inspector Rich Harris, of the TPS Hold Up Squad, says many of the stolen vehicles were able to be recovered “before they got that far” through GPS tracking. Over $980,000 worth of stolen vehicles have been recovered by GTA police so far, with two stolen vehicles still outstanding.

According to police, the four suspects traveled around the GTA in stolen vehicles to commit these robberies. Police say that in the majority of incidents, the suspects were armed with handguns, but at other times they used a knife or physical violence to intimidate victims.

Large quantities of cash and narcotics were stolen from the involved pharmacies. Harris said the suspects were “strictly looking for the opiates” when robbing pharmacies.

"So far this year, there have been 54 pharmacy robberies compared to 33 at this time last year -- a 64 per cent increase,” said Harris. “The number of carjackings remains high at 23 so far this year, with those vehicles often being used as suspect vehicles in jewellery store, financial and electronics store robberies."

Answering a reporter, Harris said the group of suspects “has all the earmarks of an organized crime group,” due to their use of violence and calculated, pre-meditated approach to car theft and robberies.

Suspects and charges

Amir Inyat, 29, of Brampton, has been charged with 28 counts of robbery with a firearm, 33 counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, four counts of robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained through crime over $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with a court release order.

Shais Ejaz, 25, of Brampton, has been charged of six counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and eight counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Mohammad Habib, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Kausar Rahimzada, 21, of Toronto, was charged with accessory to dual procedure offence.

Steven Singh, 22, of Brampton, was charged with 15 counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and four county of robbery with a firearm. Singh was previous charged with 13 counts of robbery with a firearm, one count of robbery with an offensive weapon and 14 counts each of counts each of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

An additional 15-year-old, whose name cannot be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was previously arrested with a laundry list of charges, including armed robbery, disguise with intent, assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police encourage anyone with further information on this string of robberies to come forward.