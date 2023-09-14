A new report has recommended that all Ubers, Lyfts, taxis and other vehicles for hire should be zero-emissions by 2031.

The report, which will be considered by City Hall on Sept. 21, recommends that all vehicles for hire, with the exception of stretch limousines and accessible vehicles, reach zero emissions.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles would be permitted until Dec. 31, 2032 if the recommendations in the report are implemented.

According to the report, City Hall could distribute a grant to taxi and limo companies that comply with the zero-emissions requirement before 2030. Additionally, City Hall would support the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure around the city were the recommendations in this report to be adopted.

Uber itself has shared its intention to become a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, with a goal of expanding its zero-emissions coverage internationally by 2040. Toronto is far from the first city to impose a zero-emissions deadline on gig economy vehicles – New York City announced a deadline of 2030 in January of this year.

“We’re also encouraging New Yorkers who drive to make the switch to electric vehicles as well, adding charging stations in all five boroughs,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a press release at the time.

While on the campaign trail, Mayor Olivia Chow committed to funding TransformTO, one of the city’s initiatives that aims to bring Toronto to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.