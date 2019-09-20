All vehicle production stopped at GM Oshawa due to U.S. strike
The Oshawa's General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 10:49AM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - General Motors says it has halted all vehicle production at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., as a result of a strike by the United Auto Workers union in the United States.
