Alleged assault, indecent act at TTC station deemed 'non-criminal': police
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2023 3:15PM EDT
A police investigation into an alleged assault and indecent act at a TTC subway station last week has determined that the incident was not criminal.
Investigators released images of a suspect on Monday who they said tried to grab a 14-year-old girl’s face before he performed indecent acts on a subway train that was leaving Wilson Station on June 12.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the man was identified and arrested.
However, according to police, upon further investigation “the incident has been deemed non-criminal in nature.”
No other information has been released.