

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say a suspected carjacking ended in dramatic fashion this morning when the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a downtown shopping complex before trying to steal a second vehicle.

They say a man in his thirties used physical force to take a vehicle from a driver stopped at a red light at about 5:15 a.m.

The suspect allegedly drove a few blocks south but lost control and crashed into a work zone at the Complexe Desjardins shopping mall.

Police say passersby helped the man, who then allegedly tried to steal a second vehicle.

Members of the public then subdued the suspect until police arrived and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to hospital for minor injuries and police expect him to be charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving and robbery.