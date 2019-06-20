

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have charged a man who allegedly sold drugs to an individual in Markham who later died of a fentanyl overdose.

Police were called to a home in the area of 14th Avenue and Kennedy Road in Markham at around 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man dead at the home. An investigation determined that he died after using drugs laced with fentanyl, police said.

The powerful opioid has been turning up laced in street drugs in recent years and has been blamed for thousands of overdose deaths in Canada.

On June 18, police arrested a suspect who they allege sold drugs to the man who died. According to police, the suspect was found with substances believed to be cocaine and heroin.

Richmond Hill man Michael Calvin, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, trafficking in a schedule 1 substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to YRP, this is the third recent incident where an individual has been charged with manslaughter in regards to a fentanyl-related death.

Anyone with further information about the case is being asked to contact investigators.