Alleged drug dealer charged in fentanyl death of man in Aurora last year
Stanley Silvera, 32, of the Town of Aurora is seen in this police handout.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 4:35PM EST
York Regional Police have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the fentanyl death of a man in Aurora last year.
Police were called to a home near Stone Road and Bayview Avenue on June 8 after a 23-year-old man was found dead.
The victim’s death was determined to be caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, police said.
As a result, police have arrested Aurora resident Stanley Silvera who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim.
Silvera is now facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking in a schedule 1 substance.
“This is one of several recent investigations where an individual has been charged with Manslaughter in York Region after a death has occurred as a result of fentanyl,” police said in a news release Friday. “It is now well known that fentanyl has caused thousands of deaths across Canada.”
Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.