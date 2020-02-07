

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





York Regional Police have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the fentanyl death of a man in Aurora last year.

Police were called to a home near Stone Road and Bayview Avenue on June 8 after a 23-year-old man was found dead.

The victim’s death was determined to be caused by drugs laced with fentanyl, police said.

As a result, police have arrested Aurora resident Stanley Silvera who allegedly sold the drugs to the victim.

Silvera is now facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking in a schedule 1 substance.

“This is one of several recent investigations where an individual has been charged with Manslaughter in York Region after a death has occurred as a result of fentanyl,” police said in a news release Friday. “It is now well known that fentanyl has caused thousands of deaths across Canada.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.