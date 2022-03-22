Halton Regional Police say they have made an arrest in a case involving the sexual abuse and financial victimization of an 85-year-old Oakville woman.

Investigators say that sometime in 2015, the woman hired a Brampton man to perform some maintenance work on her home.

“The accused befriended the victim and eventually convinced her to give him access to her finances,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Investigators allege that once the man gained control of the elderly woman’s finances, two pieces of real estate were sold and a car was purchased for the accused.

The elderly woman was also sexually assaulted on two occasions by the accused and threatened with death on one occasion, investigators allege.

The abuse culminated in the elderly woman’s retirement residence evicting her earlier in 2022.

On March 19, police said they arrested a 58-year-old man they identified as Robert Pellegrino.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of uttering a death threat and one count of fraud over $5,000.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Det. Const. Gillian Clarke at 905-825-4777, ext. 2221.