A driver who allegedly operated a vehicle while having more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood is facing several charges, police say, after speeding away from a RIDE program in Oshawa and crashing his vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday near Toronto Avenue and Drew Street.

According to Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), members of the Central East Division asked a driver who was travelling through a RIDE program line to stop and pull over after detecting the smell of alcohol.

Police said the driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed and refused to stop. They fled the scene on the westbound 401.

Durham police said they then began pursuing the driver, who exited on Stevenson Road and continued travelling north at “high rates of speed and running red lights.”

“The vehicle then left the roadway on Stevenson Road North and Adelaide Street,” DRPS said.

The driver, identified by police as a 33-year-old man from Clarington, then allegedly exited the vehicle and tried fleeing on foot, but was apprehended and taken into custody.

Police said the unnamed driver provided two breath samples and was found to have 200 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

He has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired – exceed blood alcohol concentration, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and various Highway Traffic Act infractions.

“If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, please call 9-1-1 to report it; the call you make could save a life,” DRPS wrote in a tweet.