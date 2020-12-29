An alleged impaired driver is facing a long list of charges after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection with a loaded gun in his vehicle.

Police were called to the intersection of Keele Street and King Road in the Township of King at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Once they arrived on scene they found the driver asleep in his vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the intersection. Police say that the vehicle was blocking traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes on Keele Street.

Officers were able to eventually wake the man up, at which point he was placed under arrest for suspected impaired driving.

Police say that during a subsequent search of the vehicle officers located a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

The accused, 33-year-old Barrie resident Matthew Strachan, is facing nine charges.

Those charges include impaired operation, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl.