

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom today via video link.

The 66-year-old landscaper is currently facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Police said last week that Kinsman’s remains along with the remains of five other individuals were found in large planters at a Leaside property where McArthur stored items for his landscaping business.

Investigators would not say if they believe the remains found on the property belong to any of the other previously identified victims and it is not clear if police plan to lay additional charges against McArthur when he appears in court this morning.

Investigators said Tuesday that after excavating the backyard of the home in Leaside, located at 53 Mallory Crescent, no other human remains were found.

McArthur was first charged on Jan. 18 in connection with the deaths of Kinsman, 49, and Esen, 44, who both went missing from the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood in 2017.

Weeks later, police laid three additional murder charges against McArthur in the deaths of Kayhan, 58, Mahmudi, 50, and Lisowick, 47.