

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.

The 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with the first-degree murder of six men with connections to the city's LGBTQ community.

Police have recovered the remains of seven people and have thus far identified three men: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

Those remains have been found in planter pots at a home in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked and stored his equipment.

In addition to the ongoing homicide investigation, there are a number of other related probes, including an internal investigation that a source says is related to a previous police interview of McArthur.

The city's police board has also approved an external review, requested by Mayor John Tory, that will look into how the force handled the cases of men missing from the gay village.

Chief Mark Saunders has also initiated an internal review that will become public, and has called for some form of public inquiry.