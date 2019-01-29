

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a major development is expected in the Bruce McArthur case this morning when the accused serial killer returns to a Toronto courtroom.

Investigators have not elaborated on what that development will be but some legal experts have speculated that McArthur’s decision to waive his right to a preliminary inquiry suggests a plea may be forthcoming.

McArthur, a 67-year-old former landscaper, was arrested in January of last year after a lengthy investigation into the disappearances of several men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ community.

McArthur was initially charged in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen but further investigation led police to lay six additional first-degree murder charges against McArthur in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Police previously revealed that the remains of the murdered men were found in large planters and in a ravine behind a home on Mallory Crescent where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

Police believe the men were killed between 2010 and 2017.

McArthur is expected to appear at the Superior Court of Justice on University Avenue at 9:30 a.m.