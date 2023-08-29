An allegedly drunk man was golfing alongside Highway 401 early Monday evening, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The incident happened in the area of Highway 401 and Allen Road, just after 5 p.m., an OPP spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

OPP’s Yuvraj Bhogiwal said the Toronto detachment received a call regarding a pedestrian who was golfing, and once the officer arrived, police learned the man had pulled over to help another motorist who was disabled.

“While waiting for a tow, he may have decided to start shooting balls,” Bhogiwal said, adding they could not confirm if he was hitting balls towards the highway.

“He was obviously intoxicated. That’s why he stopped.”

Police arrested the driver, a man in his 50s, and charged him with impaired operation.

His licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded.