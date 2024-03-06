A school bus driver has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a garbage truck earlier this week in Niagara Falls then fleeing the area.

The collision happened on Monday near Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane, just west of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said that officers attended the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

According to police, a male operating a school bus was involved in a minor collision with a garbage truck and drove away afterwards ”without stopping.”

“The garbage truck driver decided to follow the bus until it stopped in the area of Pitton Road in the City of Niagara Falls,” NRPS said in a March 5 news release.

No students were on the bus at the time of the collision, they said.

The bus driver was arrested a short time later.

Devon D. Dobbs, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with impaired operation.

He has been released on a Form 10 – undertaking and is expected to appear in court in St. Catharines on April 20.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service by calling 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.