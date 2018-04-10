Alta. government suspends certificate of trucking company involved in Humboldt crash
The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 5:58PM EDT
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- A Calgary trucking company that owns the semi truck that collided with the Humboldt Broncos bus, killing 15 people, has been ordered to keep its vehicles off the road.
A spokesman with Alberta Transportation says Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall.
John Archer says the government suspended the commercial carrier's safety fitness certificate on Monday.
He says the move is standard procedure and the company passed recent inspections.
The Saskatchewan junior hockey team was on its way to a playoff game Friday when the crashed happened north of Tisdale.
RCMP have said the truck driver survived the accident.