

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- A Calgary trucking company that owns the semi truck that collided with the Humboldt Broncos bus, killing 15 people, has been ordered to keep its vehicles off the road.

A spokesman with Alberta Transportation says Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall.

John Archer says the government suspended the commercial carrier's safety fitness certificate on Monday.

He says the move is standard procedure and the company passed recent inspections.

The Saskatchewan junior hockey team was on its way to a playoff game Friday when the crashed happened north of Tisdale.

RCMP have said the truck driver survived the accident.