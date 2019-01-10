

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are investigating an incident inside a Pickering residence that left one male seriously injured overnight.

Police confirm an altercation occurred inside a building on Bayly Street, near Liverpool Road, at around midnight.

During the incident, police say people inside the residence were forcibly confined.

One male was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

Tactical officers responded to the scene and two male suspects were subsequently arrested.