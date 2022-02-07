The Ambassador Bridge border crossing to the United States in Windsor, Ont. has been temporarily closed because of a trucker convoy protest.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Monday night that demonstrators were contributing to “significant” delays at the busy crossing.

“The Agency can confirm that demonstrations are contributing to significant border wait times at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry (POE),” the CBSA said in a statement to CTV News Windsor. “Travellers, including truck drivers, may wish to use other ports of entry and consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours and availability of service before they head out.”

The statement noted that border crossings are “secure controlled areas that must not be accessed by anyone not in the process of crossing the border” and also that it is an offence under the Customs Act to hinder the ability of border services officers while they are carrying out their work.

At one point Monday evening the CBSA website listed delays as long as four hours at the crossing. Then by around 10 p.m., the CBSA said that the crossing was “temporarily closed.”

Windsor Police said they were monitoring the situation and advised people to avoid the area.

“We urge those involved not to endanger members of the public, jeopardize public peace or participate in illegal events,” police said in a tweet. “Those found committing crimes will be investigated & charged.”

Late Monday, Ontario Provincial Police also put out a release urging people to avoid the area.

“As of approximately 8:00 p.m., this evening, the Ambassador Bridge is not accessible in both directions going into the United States as well as entering into Canada,” the OPP statement said. “If you are travelling to the United States, it is suggested that you utilize the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia. Police are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.”

The “Freedom Convoy” protests against vaccine mandates have been taking place across the country over the past week, most notably in Ottawa where residents have been subjected to days of endless noise. On Monday an Ontario judge granted a temporary injunction barring the protesters from honking their horns while a local resident seeks damages for the disruption.

Protesters also gathered around Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto on Friday and Saturday, honking horns loudly and carrying signs and flags denouncing COVID-19 restrictions. However those protests had disbursed by Sunday.

-With files from CTV News Windsor