

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR - The Ambassador Bridge border crossing remained closed to traffic entering Canada from the United States on Monday afternoon as police investigated an “isolated incident” of possible explosives found in a vehicle.

The bridge linking Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., had been shut down to all traffic earlier in the day, but was reopened to vehicles crossing into the U.S. after a few hours.

Windsor police said the Canada Border Services Agency had alerted them on Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.

Police said Monday afternoon that the driver of the vehicle was detained and was in the custody of the CBSA as the investigation continued.

“No other persons are believed to be involved in this incident,” Windsor police wrote on Twitter. “This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

The force also said no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives found.

The CBSA said it was working closely with emergency officials on both sides of the border to monitor the situation and minimize traffic disruptions.

“We will rely on emergency and highway officials to say when it is safe to travel on and will resume operations at that time,” it said in a statement.

Vehicles affected by the closure were being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont.

The privately owned Ambassador Bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.