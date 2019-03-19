

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A five-year-old girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert after she was taken from her school in Markham Tuesday afternoon, has been found safe.

York Regional Police said the young girl was taken from Armadale Public School at 11 Coppard Avenue, in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area, around 2 p.m. by her father, who is not supposed to have access to her.

Investigators said school staff told them that she was taken by her father.

The daughter and father were last seen getting into a Beck minivan taxi outside of the school.

Police later said the taxi took the pair to the area of New Delhi Drive, three kilometres east of the school, where they got out and investigators believe they got into another vehicle.

At around 6 p.m., the Amber Alert, which was issued an hour prior, was cancelled as officials said the young girl was found safe and her father had been taken into police custody.

"Investigation is ongoing," a tweet issued by York Regional Police said. "Thank you to our community for your assistance in bringing her home safely."

No charges have been laid in connection with this incident.

Const. Laura Nicolle said that the school was not aware that girl’s father was not supposed to have access to her.

“At the point that the father had signed her out, there was no information that the school was aware of that the father was not to have contact with her,” she said.

The 25-year-old father has been identified by officers as 25-year-old Soloman Jaffri.