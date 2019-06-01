Amber Alert cancelled after three children found safe in Alberta
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 10:56AM EDT
FOX CREEK, Alta. -- Alberta RCMP have cancelled an Amber Alert for three young children after the kids were found safe and unharmed.
The alert was issued Saturday morning, with police saying the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, Alta.
It was cancelled less than three hours later, with Mounties saying the children had been located.