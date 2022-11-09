Amber Alert cancelled after two-year-old Toronto girl found
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, November 9, 2022 7:50PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 9, 2022 8:32PM EST
A two-year-old Toronto girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safely, police say.
According to officials, the child was taken Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. from Keele Street. An alert was pushed onto phones, televisions, and radio stations just after 7:45 p.m.
Her father was identified by police as the suspect.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., Toronto police confirmed the child had been found and was safely in police custody.
This is a developing story.