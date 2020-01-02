

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police say a 12-year-old boy in western Newfoundland who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe and his father has been arrested.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued an Amber Alert for the boy in Corner Brook, N.L., Thursday morning.

Police say as a result of the nationwide Amber Alert, a tip was received of a possible sighting in Port Aux Basques, NL.

The constabulary says the boy was located at 6:55 p.m. with the help of RCMP.

The boy's father has been charged with parental abduction, theft of a motor vehicle and breach of a court order.

He is to appear in Corner Brook provincial court on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.