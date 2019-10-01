

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Amber Alert that was issued for five missing children from Jordan, Ont. has been cancelled.

Niagara police said the children remain missing.

According to investigators, five-year-old Evalyn, 10-year-old Mattias, 11-year-old Sovereign, 13-year-old Eska, and 14-year-old Magnus MacDermid were taken from their residence by their father, 49-year-old Ian Glenn MacDermid, sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Niagara police Const. Phil Gavin told reporters that the children were reported missing to the police by Family and Service Niagara in the last 24 hours.

"Their current whereabouts are unknown. The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them," Niagara Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday. "Detectives are concerned for the welfare and safety of the children."

Gavin said the ongoing child abduction investigation was initiated following an earlier investigation by the Family and Services Niagara determined the children may be in danger.

He said the mother is speaking with detectives and trying to support the investigation to bring the children home.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gold or beige pickup truck and the suspect may be heading toward Toronto, police say. The license is unknown at this time.

Gavin said the family has previously resided in Toronto five year ago and have ties in Toronto.

"They certainly would have a friend network there," Gavin said.

The children's father has been described as a white male who is approximately six-feet tall, and is between 265 pounds and 280 pounds. Police say he has blond hair, blue eyes, and facial hair.

"We're asking the public to be alert for these people and if anyone has information, we asked them to contact your local police as soon as they can.

"Our primary concern is locating, and ensuring the safety and welfare of these children," Gavin said.

The Amber Alert was issued around 5:00 p.m. It was cancelled just after 10:00 p.m.

Jordan is located about 12 kilometres west of St. Catharines, Ont.