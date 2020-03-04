

Web Staff, CP24.com





Police have issued an Amber Alert in the search for a 14-year-old boy who they believe was abducted in North York on Wednesday morning.

Police say Shammah Jolayemi was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 8:25 a.m.

He is described as about five-foot-eleven to six feet, with a slim build and short dark brown hair. Jolayemi was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray track pants with an orange stripe, a shiny black puffy winter coat and yellow Air Jordans.

#AmberAlert TPS Inspector tells me “This is a stranger abduction.” Witness accounts from this morning that a child was forced into a car in the Jane/Driftwood area. Police are trying to get more info on the boy... and are trying to get in touch with the boy’s stepbro #breaking https://t.co/rgBYpwYPnE — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) March 5, 2020

He may have been carrying a red and black Adidas back pack.

Investigators are looking to speak with the boy's stepbrother, who has been identified as Olalekan Osikoya.

A vehicle of interest was observed in the area where the victim was last seen, police said. It is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with oversized front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.