An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener, Ont.

Kaylee Conlon is described as white, five feet tall, and 110 pounds with blonde hair.

Waterloo Regional Police issued the alert shortly after 7 p.m.

They have not provided any information about a possible suspect.

Amber Alerts are issued if police believe that a child has been abducted and is in grave danger.

Anyone who sees Kaylee is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

With files from CTV News Kitchener