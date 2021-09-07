TORONTO -- Police in Barrie have requested an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon.

In a news release investigators said they are concerned for the well-being of 3-year old Grace Lynn Deck, who goes by Gracie, and her father 27-year old David Cave.

The Amber Alert was broadcast across the province just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and identified Cave as a suspect.

Media Release: Missing Persons Sought by Barrie Police - https://t.co/Sf15hZvVCI The Barrie Police Service is requesting the assistance of the public in locating... pic.twitter.com/1bxkrnIWhR — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 7, 2021

Cave is described as white, 5’10, 150lbs., with dirty blonde or light brown coloured short hair and unshaven. He is wearing a dark khaki style sweatshirt, with a black t-shirt underneath, khaki style pants that are tapered at the bottom and black coloured runners.

Deck is described as 2-and-a-half feet tall, 42lbs., waist length blonde hair, blue eyes and missing her front teeth. She is wearing a dark pink coloured t-shirt that says “Girls Rule” on the front, peach coloured track pants with BENCH on one leg and clear coloured shoes that are similar to Crocs.

The two were last seen Monday afternoon at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the Lampman Lane Park area.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.