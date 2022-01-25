Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy last seen in Miramichi, N.B.
Kenton Murphy, 6, is seen with his mother, Ashley Munn, in these photos from the New Brunswick RCMP. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022 9:06AM EST
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick police have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy who was last seen at 2:30 a.m. today in Miramichi, N.B.
Police say Kenton Murphy weighs about 45 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, and was last seen wearing blue camouflage pyjamas.
They have identified a suspect as Ashley Munn, who they say is about five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle being sought is a 2008 Black Nissan X Terra with New Brunswick licence plate JET 685.
Police ask anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.
