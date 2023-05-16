The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy from Thunder Bay.

Emerson Poulin is approximately four feet tall and 68 pounds. He is white and has brown hair.

Police have identified 28-year-old Christopher Poulin as a suspect in the boy’s disappearance. He is described as blonde and approximately 5’11”. He is white and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

The OPP has not specified the relationship between Emerson and Christopher. Both have been reported missing by the Thunder Bay Police Service and were last seen in Thunder Bay.

Police ask anyone who sees Emerson and/or Christopher to call 911 immediately.