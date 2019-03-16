

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police have updated the Amber Alert they issued for an eight-year-old boy who they say was abducted by his mother Friday afternoon.

Police say Noah Ducharme was taken from Waverley Elementary School in the city's east end, and that they believe he is in "imminent danger."

Noah is four-feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He has short brown hair and was wearing a dark green hoodie, light coloured jeans, and yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.

Police say Noah's mother, Brianne Hjalte, is 31. She's described as five-foot-seven, approximately 180 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

Police now say they are believed to be travelling in a 2002 Buick Century with Alberta plate MAE 903 in the Calgary area.

They had initially said the two were thought to be travelling in a 2008 Silver, Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate ZWK 844.

The public is advised to not approach the suspect, but to call police at 780-423-4567, or .377 from your mobile phone.