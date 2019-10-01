

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Amber Alert has been issued for five children who police say were taken from their home in Jordan, Ont.

According to investigators, five-year-old Evalyn, 10-year-old Mattias, 11-year-old Sovereign, 13-year-old Eska, and 14-year-old Magnus MacDermid were taken from their residence by their father, 49-year-old Ian Glenn MacDermid, sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

"Their current whereabouts are unknown. The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them," Niagara Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday. "Detectives are concerned for the welfare and safety of the children."

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gold or beige pickup truck and the suspect may be heading toward Toronto, police say.

The children's father has been described as a white male who is approximately six-feet tall, and is between 265 pounds and 280 pounds. Police say he has blond hair, blue eyes, and facial hair.

Jordan is located about 12 kilometres west of St. Catharines, Ont.