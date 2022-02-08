Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a little girl who was reported missing in Barrie, Ont.

Barrie Police identified the three-year-old girl late Tuesday night as Arabella Vienneau and said that they “have concerns for the child's well being.”

The girl was last seen by a family friend at a home on Tunbridge Road in Barrie at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, Barrie police said.

Shortly after midnight police issued an Amber Alert for the girl.

Police have released a photo of Vienneau.

Sheis described as standing about three feet tall and weighing around 33 pounds, with green eyes, brown-blonde hair and white skin.

Police said she was possibly wearing red pants and a grey t-shirt, and that she typically wears a navy blue bomber-style jacket.

An Amber Alert is issued by OPP when a child is believed to have been abducted and is in imminent risk of harm.

Police have not yet provided suspect information about any possible abductors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129, or to call 911 if the child is located or her whereabouts are known.