

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A 12-year-old boy in western Newfoundland remained missing Thursday following an alleged abduction by his father.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued an Amber Alert for Tony Austin Greenham, who also answers to Aussie, was last seen in Corner Brook, N.L., Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m.

The police force said it received a report of the alleged abduction in the afternoon and asked for the public's help in a news release, citing concern for the child's safety.

Tony Greenham, Aussie's father, was believed to be travelling in a black 2009 Ford Escape with the license plate number JEL 275.

Police have asked people to call 911 with information.

Sgt. Bob Edwards of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the alert was still active as of 4:30 p.m. local time on Thursday with no information verified yet.

He encouraged the public to continue sending in tips about the child's location as the critical search continues.

Edwards said ferry services, regional airlines and wildlife officials in the area have been notified as the search in the wooded area of western region of Newfoundland continues.

“At this point right now with an Amber Alert now we need all eyes and ears on deck,” he said from Corner Brook. “Hopefully this comes to a successful conclusion.”

The police force has described Aussie as five-foot-one, weighing about 140 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, grey and white FXR winter jacket.

Tony Greenham, 47, is described as bald with blue eyes and a grey goatee, five-foot-seven and weighing about 250 pounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.