

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say an early morning Amber Alert was not transmitted to cell phones across the province and they are investigating what went wrong.

An Amber Alert was sent out just before 3:30 a.m. for a three-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in Roseneath, Ont., northeast of Cobourg, Ont.

The baby girl has since been found safe and her father has been taken into custody.

OPP say that while the Amber Alert was successfully received by those in the area where the child was last seen, it did not transmit to all cell phones across the province.

OPP spokesperson Gosia Puzio says police are working to determine the cause of problem and ensure it is resolved as quickly as possible.

Amber Alerts are issued provincewide to cell phones and media outlets to help solicit public assistance in the search for a child who is believed to be abducted and at risk of harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.