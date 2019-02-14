

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have issued an amber alert for an 11-year-old girl believed to be the victim of a parental abduction in Mississauga on Thursday night.

At around 11 p.m., investigators said 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar made comments to Riya Rajkumar’s mother that he would harm himself and his daughter before the pair disappeared.

They were last seen in the area of Hurontario Street and Derry Road, according to officers.

The four-foot, 60-pound girl has been described by officers as having a thin build and having shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with hearts on it with black tights, a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and black boots. She was also carrying a black and white purse with a pink heart and the letter “R” on it.

The vehicle the man was driving at the time was described by police as a silver two-door Honda Civic with the license plate ARBV 598.

Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 911 immediately.