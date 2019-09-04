American woman identified as victim of bear attack on remote Ontario island
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019
RED PINE ISLAND, Ont. - An American woman has been identified as the victim of a bear attack on a remote island in northwestern Ontario.
Provincial police have named her as Catherine Sweatt-Mueller of Maple Plain, Minn.
She was 62 years old.
Police responded on Sunday to a report of a bear attack on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake.
Apparently, Sweatt-Mueller had gone to check on her dogs and did not return.
Officers found her body near a bear, which they killed.