

The Canadian Press





RED PINE ISLAND, Ont. - An American woman has been identified as the victim of a bear attack on a remote island in northwestern Ontario.

Provincial police have named her as Catherine Sweatt-Mueller of Maple Plain, Minn.

She was 62 years old.

Police responded on Sunday to a report of a bear attack on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake.

Apparently, Sweatt-Mueller had gone to check on her dogs and did not return.

Officers found her body near a bear, which they killed.