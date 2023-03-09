An ammonia leak at a Halton pork factory has sent 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.

According to the service, the leak was reported from inside Fearman's Pork Inc., located at 821 Appleby Line in Burlington, Ont., just after 11 a.m.

Emergency services confirmed to CP24 that 15 workers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Approximately 15 employees have been transported to hospital for precautionary measures [and] evacuated staff are being relocated to the Appleby Arena,” police confirmed to CP24.

The Ministry of Labour, alongside regional fire and emergency services, has responded. Police remain on the scene to assist fire and emergency services, and assist displaced individuals.

In 2020, an animal rights advocate was killed while holding a vigil outside Fearman's Pork Inc.

More to come…