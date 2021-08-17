For a third day in a row reporters are asking vaccine mandate questions and those questions, along with the on-going debacle in Afghanistan, are getting more time than the parties’ attempts to push their policies during COVID-restricted photo ops.

In Ontario the formal announcement by the provincial government that it will require health and education workers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing made the vaccine questions even more relevant. Minutes later Quebec weighed in with its new vaccine mandates. Those announcements came right after the last of the three leader events and pretty much ensure that the vaccine mandate questions will be top of mind for reporters again on Wednesday.

So much for not politicizing COVID and vaccines. That is what all three leaders say they want but all three have been eager to take jabs at each other’s positions.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was in the GTA this morning. He was asked if vaccines should be turned into a “wedge issue.” Trudeau grabbed the opportunity and took his shot at the Conservatives and Erin O’Toole. “You get the Conservatives, refusing to say whether or not all their candidates, even are vaccinated. That's ridiculous. We see the Conservatives, saying that they will roll back our decision to make sure that … all federal public servants get vaccinated.” And then Trudeau went further, saying that if anyone who doesn’t have a legitimate medical reason for not getting fully vaccinated chooses not to get vaccinated there will be “consequences.” No word on what those consequences might be.

The next leader to “not politicize” the vaccine issue was the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. He spent the day campaigning in Vancouver. Singh spelled out the consequences he supports for those hesitant to be vaccinated. Singh said, “If someone doesn’t get vaccinated in places where we know that it would put people at risk and it’s vital to get vaccinated, then they would not be able to continue working in those places.”

Today O’Toole was in Toronto. It should be pointed out he was again all alone in a hotel room although this time the backdrop was black. On Sunday the Conservatives issued a release quoting its leader, saying what Canadians “do not want is the politicization of the pandemic. Vaccines are not a political issue. To try and make them one is dangerous and irresponsible.” That was Sunday. Today O’Toole was quick to jump in with this very political jab at Trudeau. “We're in a fourth wave election courtesy of Justin Trudeau. Now Mr. Trudeau is misleading people. And dividing people on health issues, Canadians deserve better than that,” O’Toole said.

Then this afternoon a handful of unmasked anti-vaccine demonstrators shouted at Trudeau as he walked to his tour bus. One could be heard shouting, “Unmask our children.” The coverage of those loud voices, and the video suggests it was about five people, along with the new provincial measures will keep the vaccine issue on the front page.

And a quick note. Yesterday I pulled out the GST holiday sentence from the Conservative platform announcement. At the time I thought it was, well a bit of a gimmick, but worth pointing out. A Conservative media type emailed to ask if my questions about it were for broadcast or online. Today I found out why. The Conservatives had already decided to make the GST holiday the lead day-two platform story. The news from today’s GST holiday announcement, not shared with me yesterday, is that O’Toole says the GST break means a $1.5 billion saving for Canadians. Well, yes. But another way to look at is $1.5 billion of lost revenue to the federal government. No one asked how Mr. O’Toole will make up that revenue hit to his treasury if he wins on September 20.