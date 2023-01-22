Ancaster man killed in single-vehicle collision in Brant County
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 22, 2023 8:56AM EST
Provincial police say one person has died after a vehicle collision in southeast Ontario.
The O-P-P say police, fire and paramedics responded to a collision in the County of Brant yesterday morning and determined a vehicle had left the road and hit a hydro pole.
Nineteen-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster was pronounced dead at the scene.