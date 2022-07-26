Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is set to announce Tuesday morning that she is running to be the mayor of Hamilton.

A campaign source confirmed her intention to run late Monday night and the politician is slated to speak at a 9:30 a.m. news conference today.

Horwath began her career in public service as a Hamilton city councillor in 1997 before entering provincial politics in 2004. She served as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party for 13 years—and four elections.

She stepped down from her position as party leader in June after failing to clinch the position of premier.

Horwath remains the MPP for Hamilton Centre. It is not yet clear if she will maintain that role while campaigning or step down.

Rumours that Horwath would return to her roots at city council began to spread after current Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced he would not be running for re-election after three years in the position.

Other candidates vying for the position include former mayor and Liberal MP Robery Bratina, former mayoral candidate and taxi union head Ejaz Butt, and former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce CEO Keanin Loomis.

The municipal election is Oct. 24.