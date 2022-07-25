Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is expected to announce Tuesday that she is running to be the mayor of Hamilton.

Horwath was a Hamilton city councillor for several years before making the move to provincial politics in 2004, when she was elected as an MPP. She became leader of the Ontario NDP in 2009, leading her party into four elections.

Following her party’s loss in June, Horwath announced that she would step down as Ontario NDP leader, but didn’t announce any immediate plans.

She is expected to announce Tuesday morning that she will join the race to be Hamilton’s next mayor, a campaign source told CP24 Monday.

Outgoing mayor Fred Eisenberger said in June that he would not be seeking another term in office, opening up the race. He publicly floated Horwath’s name as a person who might make a good candidate for the job. Horwath said at the time that her “heart is always in Hamilton” but that she was not ready to make any announcements.

Horwath’s expected entry into the race adds a high-profile name to a contest with no incumbent.

A number of other candidates have already registered to run for the job. They include former mayor and Liberal MP Robert Bratina, former mayoral candidate and taxi union head Ejaz Butt, and former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce CEO Keanin Loomis.

Nominations close on Aug. 19 and Election Day is slated for Oct. 24.

- With files from Cristina Tenaglia