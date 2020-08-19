

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Andrew Furey will be sworn in as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador today.

The surgeon and charity CEO from a political family was elected Liberal leader Aug. 3 and will replace Dwight Ball to become the 14th premier of the province.

Furey, the son of Senate Speaker George Furey, will be sworn in during a ceremony at Government House in St. John's.

The new premier, who has never held public office and does not have a seat in the provincial legislature, will take questions at a news conference this afternoon.

Furey will inherit a troubling financial situation in Newfoundland and Labrador, with officials attributing a $2.1-billion deficit to falling oil prices and pandemic-related spending.

The Liberal leader must win a legislative seat within twelve months of being sworn in. He has indicated he does not plan to call an election before the end of 2020 and that he intends to run for the next seat that becomes available.