

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have launched an animal cruelty investigation after more than a dozen dead geese were found in an industrial area in Toronto’s Humberlea neighbourhood.

According to police, about 14 dead geese were found on Clayson Road, near Highway 400 and Bartor Road, at around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

Some of the birds, police say, had been decapitated, and others had their wings and legs torn. Police also say the necks of some of the birds had been snapped.

Investigators say the injuries sustained by the geese do not appear to be consistent with an animal attack as the carcasses were intact.

The Toronto Police Service and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate are working together to try to determine who is responsible for the deaths.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.