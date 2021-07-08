OTTAWA - Green Leader Annamie Paul has begun to unveil her "shadow cabinet" nine months into her tenure.

Paul revealed seven names Wednesday evening, with plans to roll out the rest this week.

Neither of the Greens' two remaining MPs, after another one crossed the floor to the Liberals last month, are on the list, nor will they be.

Spokesman John Chenery says MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly already "have responsibility for multiple portfolios as the Green party's caucus critics."

This week, a party executive sent layoff notices to half of Green party staff against the wishes of the leader, according to three sources affected by the cuts but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

The temporary layoffs leave Paul without paid staff in her office ahead of a non-confidence vote by party brass on July 20 and a likely federal election later this year.