Organizers of the annual Halloween street party in the city's Church-Wellesley neighbourhood announced Friday that this year's event has been cancelled in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"In alignment with the Stage 3 provincial guidelines, The Church-Wellesley Village will not host a street event for Halloween on Church," organizers said in a tweet.

The event, which typically attracts thousands of people in elaborate costumes to Church Street each year, is one of many festivities cancelled this year in the wake of the global pandemic.

Organizers say they are still working to find a safe way to connect and support local businesses in the area.

"We are working to create a calendar of events happening at our local businesses for you to celebrate and support," the tweet continued.

"To continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19, we encourage you to please stick to your social bubble. We must all do our part to help keep our community safe."

Concern over a second wave of the virus this fall has prompted many to question what activities will be permitted come October.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters Thursday that he was "nervous" about the idea of children trick-or-treating this year.

“Let’s play it by ear and see what happens over the next month-and-a-half but it makes me nervous, kids going door-to-door with this. I would prefer not to,” he said.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he is hopeful that some Halloween events will proceed this year but did not weigh in on trick-or-treating.

“I still have to be advised by my public health measures table as they look at the various nuances of Halloween and Halloween celebrations and activities,” he said Thursday. "Maybe with some proper guidance and direction some activities could still be allowed.”