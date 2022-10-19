Annual inflation rate 6.9% in September as grocery bills continue to climb
People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 19, 2022 5:21AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 19, 2022 8:51AM EDT
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
In its latest consumer price index report, the federal agency says the slight deceleration from 7.0 per cent in August is mostly attributed to lower gas prices.
Gas prices fell by 7.4 per cent in September from a month prior.
Grocery prices rose at the fastest rate since August 1981, with prices up 11.4 per cent compared with a year ago.
Statistics Canada says food prices have outstretched the overall inflation rate for 10 consecutive months.
For homeowners or prospective buyers, higher interest rates are pushing up the cost of mortgage interest, while other costs rise at a slower pace.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.