Annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 8:48AM EDT
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
The agency says its consumer price index in September was up 4.4 per cent compared with a year ago.
The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 4.1 per cent in August.
