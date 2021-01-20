Annual pace of inflation slowed in December to 0.7 per cent
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 8:51AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation slowed in December as the consumer price index was up 0.7 per cent compared with a year earlier.
The increase compared with a year-over-year increase of 1.0 per cent in November.
